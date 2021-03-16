Gary Lee Guehrn
Quincy, WA
Gary Lee Guehrn, 76, of Quincy, WA, passed due to complications of Covid-19. He rode his tractor to heaven on March 12, 2021. He was born to Mervin and Evelyn (Keil) Guehrn on June 17, 1944, in Marengo, IA. Gary graduated from Iowa Valley High School, in 1962, and remained friends through the years with many of his classmates. On August 3,1968, Gary married Linda Peek in the First Presbyterian Church in Marengo. He worked with farm machinery for over 50 years, and there wasn’t a farm machine he didn’t know something about. He was previously employed in many positions for John Deere, International, Allis Chalmers, Deutz, and New Holland. Gary moved the family to Quincy in 1987, to work for Ford. He was a workaholic, retired on Friday and went back to work on Monday, part-time, and was still there to his last days. Gary loved anything tractors, whether it be collecting them, selling them, or driving his dad’s restored 1950 International M in Iowa. He enjoyed the ocean beaches, camping, flying his kites, and loved being with his grandkids, his juke boxes, and record collection.
Gary is survived by his wife, Linda, of 52 years; and children: Candice of Spokane, WA, Brett (Kelli) of Quincy, WA, and Aaron (Caitlin) of Spokane, WA; and his grandchildren: Makaylah of Spokane, WA, Hayden, Gavin Gary (his namesake) and Abby of Quincy, WA. Surviving also are two sisters: Linda (Jerrell) of Arizona, Sally (Chuck) of Colorado; sister-in-law, Debra (Mick) of Iowa; nieces: Kristie (Brandon), Suzy (Matt); nephew, Chris (Michelle); great-nieces and great-nephews. Joining him in heaven are his parents; infant brother, Roger; his younger brother, Donald; and many others.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G St. SE, Quincy, WA. Family has requested cards be sent to: Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G St. SE, Quincy, WA, 98848. Due to COVID and out of love for others, there will be a private family service. He will be laid to rest in Iowa at a later date. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.