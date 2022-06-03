Gary Lee Heinz, 67, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2022. He was born on October 15, 1954, to Walter Sr. and Luella Heinz.
He was married to Augusta M. Heinz on June 24, 1977, in Wenatchee, WA, and they had two loving sons together.
Gary retired from the Wenatchee School District in 2016. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his wife, children, grandchildren, and close friends. He also had three week's vacation in the summer, where family and friends would come up and spend time with Gary and Augie.
Every year, Gary looked forward to hunting season, but what was special to him were the ten days of elk camp that he got to spend with his boys, and several close friends and family. He also enjoyed supporting and attending home or away sports events for his grandchildren. No task was too big or too small for him to tackle; he was a jack of all trades.
He is survived by his wife, Augusta Heinz of Wenatchee, WA; sons: Jason Heinz of East Wenatchee, WA, Jeremy (Christina) Heinz of East Wenatchee, WA; five grandchildren: Skyler Heinz, Shawn Heinz, Elizabeth Heinz, Scott Heinz, and Madison Heinz. Gary is also survived by three sisters: Kathy Coriell, Loraine Martin, Judy (Dale) Hozerland; and two brothers: Walter (Darlene) Heinz Jr, Richard (Kendice) Heinz; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; best friend, Everett (Jennifer) Cemensky, and their three kids: Samatha (Colby), Bailey and Sydney. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Sr. and Luella Heinz; three sisters: Janet Hester, Lois Fortune and June Gilstrap.
A Graveside Service will be held on June 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, followed by a Potluck Celebration of Life at 26 S. Gilmore, East Wenatchee, WA, from 3:00-6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wenatchee Sportmans Association in Gary Heinz' name. Arrangement are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA, and at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.