Gary Lee Rice
Cashmere, WA
Gary Lee Rice was born May 5, 1956, the day of the Apple Blossom parade. His parents, Johnie F. and Florence (Cole) Rice had to get an ambulance to go through the parade route to get to the hospital (the Deaconess Hospital at that time), as they had it blocked off to traffic. Gary was a joy to his parents and all who knew him. He started walking early, at seven months, and hated to be carried when taken to town, as he wanted to be independent even at that early age! Gary attended school at the old Dryden Grade School and later, Peshastin High School. He was on the baseball team and loved it, and his teammates. He had one special friend all thru school, Rex King, who was his partner in pulling pranks on family and friends, along with skipping school. He joined the U.S. Marines the summer after his junior year, during summer break, and they took him right away to boot camp in San Diego, CA. where he later served as an airplane refueler. He was on the U.S. Marine wrestling team and won several matches.
He met and married, Leslie Johnson, in the traditional Marine service (crossed swords and all!), which his mother and grandmother, Myrtle Cole attended. Gary and Leslie had one son, Jeffrey, while he was stationed in California, however, he and Leslie divorced at the end of his service term. His greatest loss was not getting to see his son grow up. He later married Barbara Elliot and gained a daughter, Lisa, at that time. They lived in the Everett/Marysville, WA, area for several years, before moving to Oklahoma, where Barb had family. He worked at various jobs in the Tulsa, OK, area. One at a golf course, where he learned to play golf, and substituted for the pro sometimes at local tournaments, when the pro was unable to go. He could beat the pro at times. He joined the crew at Flight Safety, where he worked as cockpit simulator installer. He traveled worldwide at this job, including: England, France, Egypt, South America, Australia, China, etc. After Barb's death, he became a grandpa to Lisa's daughter, Emilee Worsham. He later married Kelly Johnson, mother to Kyle and Breehan. After his retirement from Flight Safety, he returned to Cashmere, WA. He enjoyed fishing with his brothers and playing guitar with Marty. Gary passed away after a brief battle with cancer on July 3, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, in 1985; and recently, his brother, Marty, in April, 2021. He leaves behind his mother, Florence "Flo" Rice; two brothers: Kent (Brenda K.) and Tim (Tana); two sisters: Cathy and Brenda (John) McIntire, all of Cashmere, WA, area; son, Jeff (Lori); grandson, Aiden, and granddaughter, Bella of Edmonds, OK; daughter, Lisa, and granddaughter, Emilee of Locust Grove, OK.; as well as uncles; aunts; nieces; nephews; and too many cousins to name.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Cashmere American Legion Hall, 401 Sunset Hwy., Cashmere, WA, from 12:00-4:00 p.m. Following the service, his brother, Tim, and wife, Tana, plan to hike into Haney Meadows, where the family used to go on camping trips, as Gary has requested, to scatter his ashes. Anyone who is interested is invited to join. Just remember, it will be a five mile hike and the road has been washed out, due to weather conditions. Donations can be made to the American Legion, 401 Sunset Hwy., Cashmere, WA, 98815, at the time of the service.