Gary Lee Smith
Omak, WA
Coach Gary Lee Smith, 82, of Omak, WA, passed away November 4, 2022. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Frank and Florence Smith and was the oldest of four children.
He spent his childhood in Pateros, WA, and graduated from Pateros High School in 1958. He then played basketball at Wenatchee Valley College for two years on a Basketball scholarship before earning a degree in Physical Education from Eastern Washington University, where he also played basketball for one year. After graduation in 1962, he married Dannis Folkes in Brewster, WA, and together, they had three daughters.
Coach Smith had a long career spanning over 34 years as a teacher, counselor, and coach. He first began coaching football, basketball, and track at Okanogan Junior High in 1962, where he also taught Social Studies, P.E., and Math. In 1964, Gary moved to Bridgeport, WA, where continued coaching and also earned a Counseling degree from Gonzaga. He then coached and taught in Castle Rock, before moving to Omak in 1971. Gary was a High School Counselor and coach for 21 years in Omak. One of his most memorable coaching accomplishments was when his Omak High School football team won the Washington State A football championship in 1979.
After a short-lived retirement from coaching (once a coach, always a coach), Gary was once again on the court coaching basketball in Tonasket, WA, then Okanogan, officially ending his coaching career (for real this time) in 2010. Unofficially, he continued to provide individual coaching for his grandchildren and looked forward to attending their sporting events.
Throughout his career Gary received numerous coaching awards, including Caribou Trail League Coach of the Year 5 times, induction into the Washington State Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1999, and the Washington State Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005. In addition, Gary was a recipient of the Washington State Coaches Association Career Milestone Award with 100 victories in Boys/Girls Basketball. He also coached several Summer AAU Programs and Elite Teams in the off-season and helped many athletes get to the next level.
When he wasn't coaching Gary's favorite activities included working out while listening to country music, fishing with friends, playing cribbage, and proving that he could fix anything with his MacGyver skills. These skills proved useful when he purchased a 20-acre apple orchard as a family project (though no family members ever recall having voted on that purchase). He referred to time spent working in the orchard as family bonding time. When the family grew to include grandchildren, there were many great memories of poolside barbeque's, holiday gatherings, and Grandpa pulling a sleigh full of grandkids behind his 4-wheeler.
Gary was there for his family and his athletes, on and off the court or playing field. They could count on him to celebrate their accomplishments and guide them through life's challenges. He and his wife lived in Omak for over 50 years and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June of 2022.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Dannis; daughters: Jani Nielsen (Russ), Cami Smith, and Tanya Range (Jeff); grandchildren: AJ, Caden, Alea, Ryan, and Emma; sister, Kay Huffman, and brothers: Doug Smith and Ron Smith (Jeannie).
The family would like to thank our dear friends and neighbors for their help and support, especially this past year. With sincere appreciation, thank you Judy and Bill Smith, Les and Toni Sutton, and Todd and Kristi Fagerness. The family is also grateful to the Staff at Omak Mid-Valley Hospital for the care and compassion they showed during his stay.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Gary at the Omak Performing Arts Center, 20 South Cedar Street, Omak, WA, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. River Valley Funeral of Okanogan is entrusted with the arrangements.