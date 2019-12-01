Gary Michael Graham
Plain, WA
Gary Michael Graham, 71, of Plain, WA, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth, WA. He was born November 3, 1948, to Gaillard and Margaret Graham and lived his entire life in Washington state. Gary enlisted in the Army in 1968, and spent four years stationed in Germany. After returning home, he worked for his father as a general contractor and in 1990, moved to Plain, WA, where he built countless homes throughout the Plain and Wenatchee valleys. Gary was very personable and trustworthy and became close friends with almost everyone he built a home for.
Gary had a great passion for the outdoors and spent most of his free time from childhood to the present-day snowmobiling, cross country skiing, hiking, hunting, and fishing with family and friends throughout the Cascade and Olympic mountains of Washington state. His favorite pastime was cruising in his boat on the turquoise waters of Lake Chelan in eastern Washington. With his wife, Myndi, and his numerous faithful dogs throughout the years, they enjoyed exploring the many private harbors and jagged peaks surrounding the 50-mile-long lake. Gary was a great friend and mentor to many, both old and young, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Gary and Myndi had no children of their own, but helped to raise Gary’s niece, Thea Scharmann. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Myndi Hanberg-Graham; brother, Tim Graham; sister, Wendy Graham; brother, Rick Graham; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Ponderosa Community Club, 21100 Cayuse St., Plain, WA, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Donations in Gary’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society at: P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or call 1-800-227-2345.