Gary Michael Taylor
Wenatchee, WA
Gary was born on August 22, 1953, to Charles and Ruth Taylor, in Kennewick, WA. He passed in his home on November 5, 2019. Gary was raised in the Wenatchee Valley, attending and graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1972. He was a self made man, working varying jobs with Hanna Mining, as a Janitor for the Wenatchee School District, and at ValuPlus selling electric wheelchairs.
He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement, spending time with his dog, Tucker, and going on various vacations, cruises, and camping trips. He donated his time to children through various functions with the school systems and was very active in the community, and found pride in his support of education in Wenatchee.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bob Taylor. He is survived by his daughter, Kristy Taylor; grandchildren: Haley, Ally, and Channing; his twin sister, Sherry (Gordon) Pitts; niece and nephew Adam and Katie; and special friends: Leigh Pobst, Rob and Janie Robertson, Gloria Waddell, and Dr. Toby Long as well as his medical staff.
Gary's pride and joy was his foundation - “What Can I Do For You”- set up at St. Jude's Research Hospital in Seattle, WA. This foundation is a beam of sunshine in the lives of the families that are experiencing the life altering changes that come with having a sick child and helps with the financial difficulties for the families.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 1200 5th Ave., Seattle, WA, 98101.