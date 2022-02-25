Gary Price, who was deeply loved by his family, passed from his temporal life to join his God in Heaven on January 8, 2022. At the time of his transition, he was surrounded by his loving family at his hospice care center, the Sunol Memory Care, in Pleasanton, CA. Gary was born on August 27, 1941, to DeRoyce “Bud” Price and Mildred Downing. He grew up in Wenatchee, WA, attending Whitman Elementary, H.B. Ellison Jr. High, and Wenatchee High School class of 1959. His classmates may remember him for his involvement in DeMolay.
While attending Washington State University, he pledged to Tau Kappa Epsilon where, because of his positive personality, he made many friends. The lifetime best friend he made there was the love of his life, Katherine Fowles, to whom he was married for 57 years.
After college graduation, they moved to Portland, OR, where Gary was employed by Meier and Frank Department Store. Some years after the passing of his dear mother, his father, Bud, married Marjory Hite Gile and moved, with his step-sister, Bonnie, to Portland, OR. They were delighted to able to spend more time with him and his bride. But, in 1970, his maternal uncle offered him the opportunity of his life to move to Livermore, CA, and establish Bay Area Concretes.
Gary became a pioneer in the industry of stamped and decorative concrete, becoming recognized world-wide for his state-of-the art innovation developing a technology called Bomanite. Upon his retirement in 2006, he sold his company to his oldest son, Michael, who runs the company today.
Gary left behind his beloved wife, Kathy; cherished daughter, Melissa Myhre (Lee); his devoted sons: Michael (Diana), Matthew (Andrea), and Marcus (Ellen.) He left a legacy of wonderful and successful grandchildren: Logan, Austin, Rylan, Amanda, Sydney, Taylor, and Kelsey; his good friend and fishing buddy, brother-in-law, Mel Radford; step-sisters: Marjory Radford, Sharley Anderson, and Bonnie Van Hoven. All recall him to be a generous and thoughtful man who was a tribute to his father, Bud.5178059885387499
A Celebration of his Life will take place in the Bay Area as soon his grandchildren's current out-of-state college terms are completed and his Washington family members are able to make arrangements to attend.
