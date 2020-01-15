Gary S. Vaughn
Wenatchee, WA
Gary was a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee area, died peacefully at home, on January 11th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 1, 1935, to Bill and Christina Vaughn in Leavenworth, WA. He grew up in Wenatchee and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1953. Gary attended Wenatchee Valley College, until drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954. He returned to the valley in 1956, started his career with the Chelan County PUD, and retired 30 years later, in 1987, as a supervisory hydro-electric mechanic. He then worked the family orchard until his passing. He was proud to have served many years as a member of the Eastmont School Board and then, as a board member of the NCESD.
Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family. He especially enjoyed boating, camping, and biking with his grandchildren. Gary was the proud owner of seven bicycles at the time of his death. He was a longtime skier, spending many weekends at Stevens Pass over the years. He enjoyed sharing stories of his life adventures with anyone who would listen, mostly his grandchildren.
Gary's survivors include his wife of 43 years, Venita Vaughn; sons: Paul (Missy) Downs, Greg (Paula) Vaughn, Gary W. Vaughn; daughters, Julie (Jeff) Martin, Jennifer (Scott) Hensley, and Beth Hanson; grandchildren: Kylie, Alec and Ross Martin, Claire and Sarah Downs, Molly Hensley, Stephanie Teimouri, Lisa Torres and Patrick Vaughn; and four great-grandchildren. Gary is also survived by his brother, Calvin (Shirley) Vaughn; sister, Billy Kielmeyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would especially like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Clark for his compassionate care for many years and Dr. Lindsey Overton and the entire Oncology Department at Confluence Health. A special thanks to Hospice for guidance, support, and encouragement. As Gary would say “Good Show”.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorial contributions to the cancer charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Jones and Jones - Betts Funeral Home Wenatchee, WA.
Funeral Service at Jones & Jones–Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St, Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 am. A private, family entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park in East Wenatchee, WA.