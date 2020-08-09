GayeLynn Ray
Lake Havasu, AZ
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
GayeLynn Wilsey Ray was born in Wenatchee, WA, on September 16, 1965. She passed away on June 29, 2020, from complications of pneumonia, in Lake Havasu, AZ. She attended Wenatchee High School.
GayeLynn married Jimmy Ray of Port Orchard, WA, and lived there until he passed away, in 2017. She was a great lover of all animals and had many. She worked as an assistant manager at Taco Bell for many years.
She was very loved and will be missed by all.
GayeLynne was preceded in death by her husband; father, Gailand Wilsey; and brother, Jason Wilsey. She is survived by her sister, Amanda Wilsey; mother, Sharon Wilsey; step-daughter, Ashley Lyn Ray, and her sons: Wyatt and Hayden; and special friend, Mark Mayo.
Interment will take place at a later date.