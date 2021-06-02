Gene Addelle Price
Omak, WA
Gene Addelle Price (nee Mauer) 94, passed away peacefully at home, in Omak, WA, on May 26, 2021. She was born May 30, 1926, in Baltimore, MD, to Fred and Addelle Mauer. She graduated from high school at the Western Girls School in Baltimore, in 1944, and began studies at Johns Hopkins University. In 1949, she obtained her nursing degree at the Union Memorial Hospital School, and pursued her nursing career in the U.S. Navy, as a registered nurse. In 1953, she married Jack Price and he brought her to Omak, where she worked at Mid Valley Hospital for 30 plus years.
Gene was a member of the Christ the King Catholic Church and was active in the Alter Society, where she participated in many fundraisers for Christ the King School PTA: planning carnivals, ham dinners held at the old Elks Lodge, and spent countless hours working on the Rummage Sales, located in the basement of the old Convent.
Gene was a member of the Lady Elks, a Rotary Ann, and belonged to the Ladies Golf Club, as a member of the Okanogan Valley Golf Club. She enjoyed the ladies days every Thursday and went on many outings with the group, to various clubs around the area.
Shortly after retiring from Mid Valley Hospital, the Prices began snow birding in Rancho Mirage, CA, and as a member of the Desert Island Golf Course, she joined the ladies putting group, and participated in a putting league that competed with many other golf clubs in the Palm Springs area.
Gene enjoyed the many road trips that she and Jack made across the country, to the east coast to visit her family, as well as Jack’s brother, Warren, in Corning, NY. She also travelled abroad a few times, including a trip to Latvia, where her father was born, and also to Finland, to visit a former Rotary Foreign Exchange student that the family hosted, in 1982.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; son, David Price; daughter, Sarah Price; grandsons: Colton Price and Ryan (Olivia) Price; granddaughters: Melanie Mortensen and Gracie Mortensen; and many nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother, Alfred Mauer; and her daughter, Deborah (Price) Baker.
Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 2511 Elmway St., Okanogan, WA, on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the Omak Elks Lodge, 110 S. Ash St., Omak, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity that is meaningful to you in Gene’s memory.