Gene Hoon
May 13, 1928 - December 4, 2020
Mesa, AZ
(formerly of Omak and Wenatchee, WA)
Gene Hoon, 92, formerly of Wenatchee and Omak, WA, and now of Mesa, AZ, went to his Heavenly home on December 4, 2020. He loved the Lord with all his heart, and was such a kind and patient man. In the 66 years, he and his sweetheart, Julia, were married, he never once raised his voice or said an unkind word.
He was born May 13, 1928, to Jenison and Goldie Dougherty Hoon in Satus, WA. He attended Bethany Grade School, a one-room schoolhouse, then, Grandview Junior and Senior High School. Gene was named the Outstanding Senior Athlete, in high school, and attended Eastern Washington State College on a track scholarship. After graduation, he signed a teaching contract at Newport, WA. But he was soon drafted into the United States Army and served as a tank commander in the Korean War.
Upon coming home, he took a teaching position at Connell, WA, and coached basketball and baseball. He then taught, and coached basketball in Omak, where he took two teams to the state basketball tournament. In 1960, Gene and his team accomplished a perfect record in regular season play, 20-0. He also coached tennis and the team won several county championships.
In 1968, he moved with his family, Julia, Ron, and Linda, to Wenatchee, where he was an administrator in the Wenatchee School District for 13 years. Gene was active as a basketball referee, in the Appleland Promenaders Square Dance group, and Kiwanis, where he served as president. He loved tennis and was involved in the Wenatchee Swim and Tennis Club. He was active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was a member of the Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder.
In 1981, after his career in coaching and teaching, he and Julia founded Financial Alternatives, a financial planning firm. He worked with hundreds of educators in North Central Washington, helping them plan their retirements. At the age of 81, it was finally time for Gene to retire. He and Julia began their new life in Arizona. He was active in a men’s church breakfast group, enjoyed golfing, and continued his tradition of taking his family with him, to Washington Husky football games.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; and a sister. In Heaven, he gets to see his grandson, Linda’s son, Jacob, who has been there for eight years. He is survived by his wife, Julia; son, Ron; daughter, Linda; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
For all who have stories, memories, or photos of Gene, you are invited to share them on the Gene Hoon Memorial Page on Facebook.