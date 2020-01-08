Gene Leonard
Wenatchee, WA
On January 3, 2020, Omer Eugene "Gene" Leonard, 92, passed away peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by his family.
After his retirement from the Federal Government, he and his wife, Gwen, moved backed to Wenatchee, WA. Gene was a skilled wood craftsman, specializing in intarsia-method wood designs for interior display. He and his wife sold his art, along with her beautiful silk floral arrangements and handmade jewelry, in and around Wenatchee, at various craft shows.
Gene is survived by his wife, Gwen; their daughter, Wendy Turner; stepchildren: Tammy Larson and Matt Eller; and step-brother, Dyke Leonard. Gene and Gwen have nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorene Parsons; and his daughter, Tamara Topping.
At his request no services will be held.
