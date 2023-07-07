Gene Leroy “Crazy Gene” Smith
October 1, 1943 – June 15, 2023
Gene Leroy “Crazy Gene” Smith
October 1, 1943 – June 15, 2023
Big Lake, AK
(formerly of Omak, WA)
Gene Leroy “Crazy Gene” Smith passed away June 15, 2023, at his Big Lake, AK, home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was 79 years young, and never stopped dreaming of what he was going to do next. Gene was born October 1, 1943, in Omak, WA, to Irene Agnes Bereiter Smith and Clyde Emmet Smith.
He attended early elementary school in Riverside, WA, gaining some lifelong friendships and cohorts in adventure. He then went to Omak schools through high school, all the while preferring to, in his words “look out the window” and “be on the family Sheep Ranch working with the ranch hands.” He said, “I was 12 years old the first summer I tended sheep in the High Country, alone, with Dad flying in to check on me.”
One of his favorite memories was of winning the Omak Suicide Horse Race in 1960. He married after high school, and with his first wife, Louise, raised two sons.
After the ranching years, he developed an 80 acre apple orchard, then began logging and hauling with his self loader, some real estate business in the mix. At 23, he learned to fly, later, becoming a crop duster and wildfire pilot. Many family and friends have good stories, as they were often involved in his endeavors.
In 1995, Gene decided that since wife, Lynn, liked rodeo, she wouldn't mind if he raised PBR quality rodeo Bulls. That accomplished to his satisfaction, having visited Alaska, The Iditarod Dog Race was next in his sights! He completed The Great Race in 2008, when bush flying caught his fancy. Alaska became home these past 18 years.
Hobbies, you ask? He would say, flying, moonshiner, scuba diver, sailor, skier, hunter/trapper, traveler, mentor and friend to many, and again, flying.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Louise. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lynn; sister, Judy Hart; numerous cousins; two sons: Robert and Ross “Smiley” Smith; and two grandchildren: Robert and Gene Smith; three step-daughters: Alicea McCluskey, Crystal Seeman, Nicole Deviou and their families; including six grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Gene, at the Riverside Grange Hall, 381 N. Main St., Riverside, WA, on August 6, 2023, starting at 2:00 p.m. Potluck dishes and your best memories are appreciated.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.