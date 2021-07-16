Geneva B. Ingram
December 22, 1924 - July 10, 2021
Yakima, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
She was born on December 22, 1924, near Springdale, AR. She was the second of four children born to Edward and Berta Bowen. She attended a one room country school thru the eighth grade. She married Harry Ingram on January 10, 1942, and on December 21st of that year, gave birth to their only child, Patsy Jean. In 1948, the family moved to Washington, settling in the Entiat Valley. Geneva was first and foremost a homemaker, but in the 50's and 60's could be found, in season, sorting apples, as did many in those days. In the early 70's, they relocated to East Wenatchee, WA, as Harry was now working in Quincy, WA, and also to be near their only daughter and granddaughter. In 2000, they relocated to Yakima, WA, as Harry's health was waning and once again, to be near family for support.
After the passing of Harry in 2005, Geneva managed to maintain her household and weekly trips to the casino for roughly ten years, at which point her doctor would no longer support her wishes to continue driving. Shortly after that, she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law, Rob and Patsy Jacobsen, where she remained until the last four days of her life. She was lovingly cared for at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima.
Geneva was preceded by her parents; all three siblings; and her beautiful daughter, Patsy J. Jacobsen. She is survived by her son-in-law, Rob Jacobsen; granddaughter, Darci Orcutt; both of Yakima, WA; and great-grandson, Tyler Orcutt of Auburn, CA; and several nieces and nephews.
At her request, there will be no formal services; a private graveside farewell only. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of arrangements.