Genola Pagatpatan
Chelan, WA
On Sunday, February 14, 2021, Heaven was graced to receive a bright and beautiful soul. Sadly, Genola Pagatpatan, was called to Heaven early that morning. Genola Pagatpatan, 44, born October 9, 1976, lived in Chelan, WA, until her untimely passing.
Genola had an amazing, unmatched loved for life. Even on her bad days, she always tried to give each day her best and always had an incredible way of making even the simplest of things count. Whether she was praising her son's artwork, sharing big hugs, sassy spats with her daughter, to cheering on football games, having food fights, even snuggling up during movie marathons, bad karaoke, to laughing at a good dirty joke, she always had a way of turning things around. Her bubbly, effervescent personality never left you without a smile. The sparkle in her eye and the smile on her face were genuinely one of a kind and irreplaceable to those who knew and loved her.
The pure joy radiating from her was always contagious, if not intoxicating. Her presence alone always made you feel so calm, so happy, and so warm. In the almost 20 years that Genola and I have been together, I've seen many people come into her life, and many people leave it. But what is the one thing they all have in common? How truly blessed everyone felt by just sharing a little bit of her light. For the everloving, caring, and giving soul that is Genola, was touched by all.
She is survived by her husband, James; two children, Noah and Leah; mother, Darlene; brothers: Robert and Erick; and sister, Patricia; as well as the many, many, friends that also loved Genola like family.
A Viewing is scheduled at Precht Rose Chapel, 332 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, WA, on February 26, 2021, between the hours of 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. A Memorial is to be set at a later date. Please feel free to leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.