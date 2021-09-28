George A. Phelps

George Al Nathan Phelps, age 78, of Quincy, WA, passed away on September 26, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, where he had been battling complications from pneumonia brought about by his recent bout with COVID. George was born August 3, 1943, in Clarks, NE, to Harold and Edith Phelps.
In January of 1952, the family moved to Yakima, WA, where he attended West Valley High School, playing football, wrestling, and baseball, and where he met his future wife, Jean Lee. Upon graduation in 1961, he attended Central Washington University, where he played football and graduated with a degree in education. He married Jean Lee on March 20, 1964, and they settled in Quincy, where he taught middle school at Pioneer Elementary School. Over the years, he became an integral part of the Quincy Community. He coached Little League baseball for many years, played softball with Farmway for over 20 years, and was involved in Rotary, Jaycees, and the Elks Club. He umpired ASA softball for years, he also umpired high school baseball and refereed high school football for years. He taught Drivers Education at the high school and coached high school football and baseball for about a decade, as both of his children became high school athletes. Eventually, he took over the girls golf team in his later years as an educator. In his retirement years, he spent most of his time on the golf course playing the game that he so dearly loved, and like most of us was so often frustrated by his inability to master it.
George is survived by his partner, Sharon Parrott; his two children from his marriage to Jean: Shawn and Ty, and their spouses; sister, Sandy McNamara; Sharon's children: Andrew and Shannon, whom he loved like his own, and their spouses; 11 grandchildren: Justin, Tawny, Antoinette, Elijah-Ty, Quincy, Vivian, Eastin, Georgia, Olivia, Jack and Scarlett; and one great-grandchild, Sophia; and another on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his parents; and brother, Wayne.
There will be a Celebration of George's Life at Colockum Ridge Golf Course, 17056 Rd. 5 NW, Quincy, WA, on October 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. The event will consist of a 9-hole scramble, followed by a BBQ with hamburgers and drinks on the patio. Everyone will have the opportunity to talk about George and celebrate the man who impacted so many of us over the years.
