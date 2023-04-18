George B. Tiffany
February 19, 1923 – April 13, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
George B. Tiffany of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on April 13, 2023. George was born February 19, 1929, to Edwin and Margaret Tiffany of Malaga, WA. He was raised on the property which his grandparents purchased in 1910, and which is still in the family.
He is survived by three siblings: Gail Manry, Mary Lynn Kinkade and Keith Tiffany; three children: Paul Tiffany, Mark Tiffany, and Greta Campbell; and four grandchildren.
George was very proud to have served in Korea for two years and shared many stories with his son-in-law, Randy Campbell, and others as well as attending a reunion with his service buddies. These are treasured memories.
Upon his return from service, he married Annette Stenberg. In 1978, George and Annette, with help from their friends, built the home they last lived in. He was very proud to have been married for almost 60 years. He was also proud of the fact that he worked for Burlington Northern Railway for 81 years, retiring as Chief Clerk.
He was a very active man, growing a large garden every season and making his own tomato sauce, garlic powder, braided red peppers and canning or freezing other items. He was active in the Wenatchee Gun Club with several awards for marksmanship from the Washington State Rifle, Pistol Association. He rode motorcycles, starting with a small trail bike and eventually touring on his Yamaha Venture. These trips were always a hoot! He was an avid stock car racing fan from his youngest days. He was active until the day he passed.
We will miss him!
Services will be held Friday, April 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
