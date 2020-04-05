George E. Branam
Wenatchee, WA
George E. Branam, 84, a longtime Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home with his loving family at his side, following a long bout with cancer. George was born July 25, 1935, to Morris and Vernie (Roach) Branam at Habersham, TN. He attended schools in Leavenworth, Wenatchee, and Dryden, WA. He married Dolores Slechta, in 1955, and they divorced in 1983. He married Mary Jo (Byrd) Moore in 1984. He worked for PUD #1 of Chelan County from 1962, and retired in 1992. He was a member of FOE #204 and also a member of IBEW Local Union #77.
George is survived by one sister, Connie Powell of Spokane Valley, WA; one son, George D. Branam of Curlew, WA; sister-in-law, Andrine Branam of La Palma, CA; step-sons: Larry Moore of Cashmere, WA, and Rick Moore of Phoenix, AZ; step-daughter, Lynda Peterson of Quincy, WA; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo; mother, Vernie; father, Morris; brother, Lincoln; uncles: Rev. Jay Branam, Herman Roach, Virgil Roach; aunts: Lizzie (Roach) Branam, and Nola Roach.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.