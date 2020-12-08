George E. Davis
February 22, 1941 - November 26, 2020
Quincy, WA
George was born in Brush, CO, to Clifford E. Davis and Martha Davis. His siblings were Charles Earnest, Ila Jean, and Marjorie Kay, all deceased. He moved to Quincy, WA, with his family, when he was in the second grade, and then went through the Quincy school system, until his senior year when he went to Redwood City, CA, to live with his brother, Charles. In 1960, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and after his military training, was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, until late August of 1963. There he met his wife, Heidi. If it wasn't for the crises in Germany, he would have been on a boat headed back to the United States. But instead, his discharge from the army had been postponed, which gave him time to socialize and it was at the St Paul's Festival, that George and Heidi met and fell in love. Heidi followed George to Quincy, in October of 1963, and were married on October 12, 1963, in the Quincy First Baptist Church. They were married for 57 years.
George was always a hard worker, friendly, sociable, and was open to a variety of opportunities that took them to Seattle, WA, Wenatchee, Pasco, WA, Great Falls, MT, and back to Quincy. In 1965, their first son, Troy, was born, to which he was deeply devoted and proud. In 1972, his father living in Quincy became ill and within a month passed away at the age of 60. His mother, Martha, requested him to move back to Quincy to take over the janitorial business. From that point forward, they established roots in Quincy, a place that held his heart for the rest of his life. In 1974, they had their second son, Shawn, who also brought George an immense amount of pride and joy.
For a very long time, he was a contractor and owned a construction business with his brother, Charles. George, however, found his niche much later, when he became a truck driver, saying "I'm 'semi' retired", then laughing at his own joke.
He enjoyed life in Quincy and the relationships he built with neighbors and friends. He loved to go fishing, hunting, camping, and golfing, until a devastating work-related accident, in December of 1998, which put an end to work and his active lifestyle. Although severely restricted, he and Heidi still loved to travel and especially their trips to Europe, where they visited Germany and surrounding areas: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy, Netherlands, and Poland. Language was never a barrier, as George never met a stranger and if he didn't know the language, would invent his own and figure out ways to get people to laugh.
Both his children lived in Germany, both following their father's footsteps by being stationed there for the Army. His son, Troy, and his wife, lived in the Netherlands for three years and his son, Shawn stayed in Germany, eventually marrying a German and has lived there for over 25 years. Both Troy's and Shawn's children were the pride of George's life.
George and Heidi moved out into the country, in 2008, and loved the country living, bringing him a great sense of purpose and happiness. Sadly, over the years, his health continued to deteriorate. His passing on Thanksgiving, has left an enormous hole in our hearts, but we know that he is with his Father in Heaven and all of his family and friends, who have passed before him.
He is survived by his wife, Heidi, of 57 years; son, Troy (Shannon) of Richland, WA, grandchildren: Jakob and Meghan; son, Shawn (Susanne) of Germany, and grandchildren: Johanna, Franciska, and Luke.
We will invite family and friends to celebrate his life, at a future event, to be held during summer of 2021. The announcement will be shared via Facebook.
Find rest, O my Soul, in God alone, my hope comes from him. Psalm 62:5.