George E. Yeager, a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, went to be with his Savior on Sunday, February 13, 2022. George was born on September 4, 1933, in Cashmere, WA, to Carl and Estella Yeager.
George came to know the Lord at an early age and knew he wanted to serve the Lord in any capacity in the ministry. But, his dream was to be a pastor. After graduating from Cashmere High School, he went to Simpson Bible College. There, he graduated with a missions degree in 1956. He worked with Youth for Christ and loved playing the trumpet. He also belonged to the Apollo Club. He married the love of his life, Phyllis M. Ratzsch, on August 18, 1962, and they had two children: Ken Yeager and Susan Erdmann (Yeager).
George is known throughout the community for driving A & A Motor Coach buses, Herbs Rental-All, and for his pastoral work. He lived in the area his entire life and served as an Assistant Pastor at Bethel Baptist Church and led the music for the congregation for many years. The joy on his face and eyes when singing and serving the Lord was evident in all that he did.
He led pastoral support in India and wrote a Bible training book called Bible Basics. George and his wife resided at Prestige Senior Living, where they were cared for and loved during these last stages of their life. George was known as a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
George is survived by his wife, Phyllis; children: Ken and Susan; brother, Don Yeager of Cashmere, WA; three grandchildren: Wyatte, Maggie, and Allie Mae. His grandchildren were a great joy and comfort to him. He often enjoyed going to their sporting events to support them whenever possible.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
