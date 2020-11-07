George Edward Graddy
Wenatchee, WA
George Edward Graddy peacefully passed away, on October 21, 2020. He was the youngest of the four children, of Ralph Woods and Esther Hortin Graddy. He was born on the front porch of his paternal great-grandfather, George Woods, in Ellery, IL, on February 6, 1933. The family soon moved back to Terre Haute, IN, where Ralph was a conductor on the Pennsylvania Railroad, and Esther took care of the family, including George’s older brother, Bobby, who was unable to speak or move, due to cerebral palsy. George spent summers, in his teens, at his Aunt Margaret and Uncle Glen Woods’ home, in Manson, WA. He quickly fell in love with the area and vowed to return some day. George attended Glenn High School, where he excelled on the district championship basketball team, and attained the rank of Life in Boy Scouts. He skipped high school graduation, to join the U.S Navy. by lying about his age, in 1950. He became an aircraft mechanic in the service and met Margaret Josephine "Pegge" Coffey on a blind date, in 1951, and they married soon after. Pegge was in college at the time, and living in a dorm that did not allow married students, so the marriage was kept secret during her senior year. On October 20, 1953, their son, George Edward "Ed" Graddy, Jr., was born in Bethesda Naval Hospital. After completion of his Navy hitch, George and family moved to Terre Haute, where they lived with his parents, while George attended Indiana State University. In 1957, with a degree in Industrial Arts Education, George and family moved to Spencer, IN, where he taught high school industrial arts, refereed high school basketball games, and was the Scoutmaster of the local Boy Scout Troop. After two years, and disagreement about compensation, the family relocated to Greensboro, NC, where George again taught Industrial Arts. A dispute with the school board, regarding a student sabotaging a saw, resulted in George leaving teaching for good. He began selling hardware and working construction. In 1961, he took a job servicing equipment that made milk containers and the family moved back to Terre Haute. George traveled extensively with the new job and saw many parts of the U. S. He bought a boat and the family spent weekends water skiing and fishing. In 1965, he took a job with Pillsbury, responsible for food manufacturing. The family moved to Hamilton, OH, in 1967, and then to Springfield, IL, in 1968, as he rose in responsibility.
The multiple rapid moves led to disintegration of the family, divorce in 1969, and another job change. George took a job manufacturing records in Jacksonville, IL, and remarried, in 1971. He began modifying stock cars and drove in dirt track races as a hobby. In 1974, George and his new family, moved to Lansing, IL, where he took a job engineering seat belts. At this time, he got his pilot’s license, bought his first single engine plane, and flying became his new hobby. Weekends were spent flying to various small airports. Some flights were just to have breakfast. Many other flights were taken for fishing or sightseeing.
In 1985, George decided he had had enough of Chicago congestion and winters, and moved to Manson, the place of his childhood summers. Another divorce soon followed, and his plans for rebuilding an old orchard camp were abandoned, along with his flying hobby. George relocated to Wenatchee, WA, and started a new career of furniture building, home remodeling, and building construction. He always loved to visit with friends and share stories.
George and Norma Cagwin became an item, in 1995, and they enjoyed dancing and golfing together throughout the west, until her death in 2012.
George is survived by Norma’s daughter, Cindy (Keith) Grabeel of Wenatchee, WA; son, Ed (Eileen) Graddy of Del Mar, CA; granddaughter, Rachel Graddy of Leominster, MA; grandson, Ryan (Karen) Graddy; and great-grandson, James Graddy of Atlanta, GA.
The family gives heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Garrison and the entire Oncology department at Confluence Health.
At his request, no service will be held.