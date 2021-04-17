George G. Smethers
March 31, 1935 - March 31, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
(formerly of Ephrata, WA)
George, beloved husband, father, teacher, coach, and longtime resident of Ephrata, WA, lost his battle with congestive heart failure at noon, on March 31, 2021, at the age of 86. He was born in Cosmopolis, WA, on March 31, 1935, to Glen and Annabelle Smethers. He was the youngest and last surviving of six children. He graduated from Aberdeen High School, in 1953, where he was a three sport athlete and captain of the football team his senior year. He married his high school sweetheart, Jeannette Aust, and they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary, during our year of COVID.
He graduated from Western Washington College of Education. He taught Industrial Arts, American History, and was one of the first Computer Science teachers in the state. He ran a 'tight ship' in his shop classes and as a result, he was able to say that there were only two injuries in his 35 years of teaching. He coached football, wrestling and track. He laughed easily, was there for encouragement, and would give an honest critique both in the classroom and on the athletic field. He refereed football and basketball throughout Eastern Washington. He came to Ephrata with the intent of teaching a year or two in this dry dusty country and ended up living here for 55 years. He fell in love with the countryside and the people.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannette; five children; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider a contribution in George's name to the Ephrata Athletics, 333 4th Ave. NW, Ephrata, WA, 98823. A Celebration of Life will be held at such time that we can safely and respectfully accommodate friends and family. Details will follow.