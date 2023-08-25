On July 23, 2023, George John Streeter, 96 years old, passed away from a sudden illness. George was born on March 16, 1927, in Prescott, KS, to Andrew Leo and Cora Alice (Summers) Streeter.
He grew up on the family farm in Kansas, where he learned the value of hard work, setting the foundation of his driven and productive life. At the age of 14, he came with his family out west to work in the Washington apple harvest. George married June Joella Frazier of Orondo, WA, in 1946. They had five children together before they divorced. He was a volunteer firefighter, grange member, and a member of the Elks Club.
With a lot of hard work and long hours in his early years, he was able to purchase fruit orchards in both Orondo, where he lived for 50 years, and Ellisforde, WA, where he was living at the time of his death. He also worked as an engineer for the Great Northern Railway. George was an achiever and always gave credit to his dad for the lessons he learned through life, both in making good choices and the importance of treating people right.
George is survived by Linda, of 40 years; and his children: Charleen (Streeter) Tolliver of Wenatchee, WA, Debbie O'Keeffe (Neil) of Spokane Valley, WA, Julie McCall (Pat) of Orondo, WA, Bud Streeter (Julie) of Palisades, WA, and Carolyn Spoelstra (Bob) of Wenatchee, WA. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; his youngest sister, Alice Hazelbaker (Norman) of Redfield, KS; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Streeter; Linda's son, Melvin Lucas; granddaughter, Rose Tolliver-Stuart; his parents; four brothers; five sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
His life legacy will live on through his family and he will be greatly missed by all. A Tribute of Life will take place on September 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Palisades Grange.
