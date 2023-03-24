George Monroe Kraemer
February 22, 1942 - March 13, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
George Monroe Kraemer, husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and life-long friend to many, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Wenatchee, WA, following a courageous battle with mesothelioma. He was 81 years old. George was born in Seattle, WA, on February 22, 1942, to Charles Elmer and Hazel Leah Kraemer. After graduating from Western Washington University and pursuing a master's degree from Seattle University, George found his calling in education and loved to teach his students from Shoreline and Lake Washington School Districts about the fascinating world of Earth Science. Teaching also led George to his greatest passion of all, the love of his life, Patricia Ann Prescott, as she was the director of the school play at Morgan Junior High and needed someone to help her build sets. He fell head over heels for the pretty teacher down the hall and never looked back. They were married on August 22, 1970, and loved each other dearly for 52 years.
George and Patricia had a marriage for the ages. They set the bar high with a Christ - centered, mutually respectful and honest relationship. Their life together was the greatest example of what a marriage should be; full of grace, patience, and dignity, but above all else, true love. George was an amazing father who devoted his life to the care, love and support of his children, Erin and Scott. He was the light of their lives and will forever be their rock and hero. George had a way with words and was always thoughtful when he spoke.
He never raised his voice nor a hand but guided with teaching moments and invaluable life lessons. To say George was a true role model is clearly an understatement. He loved to take his family on adventures and travel the world. History brought George immense joy and he couldn't wait to visit the next landmark or museum. His beloved nickname “Curious George” will be fondly remembered as he was always off investigating things around him.
George will be remembered for his kindness and generosity to all who have had the pleasure of knowing him. He didn't even need to know your name, but he would help however he could. He was the kind of man who couldn't sit still for very long. After 30 years in education, George tinkered around in jobs such as director of food services for both Quincy and Eastmont School Districts, working at the railroad as a chauffeur for train crews, stocking shelves at Office Depot and even teaching driver's education. Grass never grew under his feet. As a lifelong educator, church ambassador, or volunteer providing disaster relief, George will always be remembered as dedicating his life to serving God and his community.
George is survived by his wife, Patricia Kraemer; daughter, Erin Cornehl (husband, Brian); and son, Scott Kraemer (wife, Kate); four grandchildren: Bryson and Brennen Cornehl, Cayden and Kaylee Kraemer; and his sister, Velma Jean Johnson (husband, Raymond) of Seattle, WA. He wa preceded in death by his parents, Charles Elmer and Hazel Leah Kraemer of Seattle, WA; sister, Florence Janette Diehl of Yakima, WA; and son, Michael David Kraemer.
A private family burial is scheduled at Evergreen Memorial Park in East Wenatchee, WA. All are welcome to join George's Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Breath of Life Church, 65 23rd St. NE., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers or cards, we invite you to make a donation to Seattle Children's Hospital (Honor a Loved One - Seattle Children's https://www.seattlechildrens.org/giving/donate/honor-loved-one/ or to Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA. (Give to the Animals of WVHS wenatcheehumane.org as these were special organizations to George. To leave a memory, you are invited to view his website at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com.. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.