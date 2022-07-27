George Rainha passed away suddenly on July 17, 2022 at the age of 70. George was born on December 29, 1951, in Hudson, MA, to George Sr. and Rita Rainha. After serving in the Air Force, George moved to Washington and resided in Olympia, Puyallup, and Leavenworth for over 30 years, and finally Sequim. George retired from the carpenters union and was married to the love of his life, Carol Rainha, for over 40 years.
George lived a great life doing exactly what he wanted to do. He loved hunting, fishing and hiking. He also loved his animals, singing, playing his guitar and being with his friends and family. George especially loved being on the water in his boat. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; parents, George and Rita; brother, Paul; and step-children: Rick and Kristi Rutledge. He is survived by his three step-children: Lisa, Gary and Mike; girlfriend, Jeanne; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life on August 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Rutledge Corn Maze, 302 93rd Ave. SE, Olympia, WA. It is a potluck, so please feel free to bring a dish. We look forward to celebrating George's life and sharing memories that we have with him.
To plant a tree in memory of George Rainha as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.