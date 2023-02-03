George Robert "Bob" Gerber

Bob was born in Spokane, WA, to Max and Leona (Fisher) Gerber. He grew up in Salt Lake City, UT, and at age 14, the family moved to Wenatchee, WA, where he graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1954. After a year at Wenatchee Valley College, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Korea until 1957. In 1958, he married Gleda Gifford, and the couple soon moved to Seattle, WA, where he completed his education at the University of Washington, graduating in 1961, from the School of Business.
Bob had a successful career in sales and management. He was active in Seattle Kiwanis, serving as President; Bellevue Rotary, Bellevue Downtown Association, and Chamber of Commerce. After retiring in 1998, he and Gleda moved to Indian Wells, CA. For many years, they traveled the country, including many trips to Hawaii, and foreign countries meeting new friends along the way. Bob was a high achiever and honest, hardworking man who lived a full, happy life.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gleda; son, Doug Gerber (Jody); daughter, Cristina Riva (Gregg); and four precious grandkids, who made him very proud: Mary and John Gerber; Kylie and Max Riva. His oldest daughter, Cindy, passed in 2019. He will truly be missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to Angel View, 67625 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste 7A Cathedral City, CA, 92234, or www.angelview.org