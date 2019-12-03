George Thomas "Tom" Bainard
Wenatchee, WA
George Thomas "Tom" Bainard, 67, of Wenatchee, WA, went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2019, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Tom was born and raised in Wenatchee. After graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1971, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Karlsruhe, Germany. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve and the Army National Guard. Almost the entirety of his professional career, 37 years, was dedicated to the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier.
A habitual fun-seeker, Tom loved to be out and about visiting friends and family, watching football, or trying to master the game of golf. Always the joke teller, his sense of humor blessed us with countless smiles and laughs. He was a gentle soul whose positive attitude left an impact on everyone that knew him.
Tom is survived by his mother, Velma; and preceded in death by his father, George. Loved ones that will miss Tom until they meet again are his daughters: Shannon Ledeboer and Michelle DesCombaz; brother, Allen Bainard; sisters: Sue Albright, JoAnn Yarbrough, and Beverly Bainard; three grandchildren; five nephews and nieces; and many close friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Jones & Jones Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. An informal gathering at Tom’s favorite pub, “Wally’s”, to follow. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.