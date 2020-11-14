George W. Davenport
East Wenatchee, WA
George Davenport peacefully passed away at his home, on November 1, 2020, in East Wenatchee, WA, at the age of 87.
Our dad was one of a kind. George Wayne Davenport was born as the only child of Lionel Wayne Davenport and Retta Marie (Kaiser) Davenport on August 27 or 28, 1933, in Timberlake, SD. Grandma always said Dad was born on the 28th, and that the doctor who delivered him was drunk, and wrote down the date wrong. So, needless to say, we always celebrated Dad’s birthday on the 28th. At age six, Dad and his family left South Dakota and ended up settling in Cashmere, WA. After graduating from Cashmere High School, in 1951, Dad enlisted in the U.S. Army. He attended Central Washington University on a GI bill. He was set-up on a blind date by Harold and Cathy Schroeder and that is how he met our late mother, LaJoy (Morgan) Davenport.
You all may know our dad from him either selling you tires at Firestone or selling you a house, appraising your house, or giving you a mortgage loan to buy a house. Or you may know him from the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, where he was a long-standing member (much to their chagrin). If you saw him in his retirement years, it was likely on the golf course or at the casino. Our dad truly had a passion for playing and having fun. He loved to fish, hunt, golf, play the slots, and there was never a game of cards or a wager he could turn away from. He also had a penchant for colorful language, especially around those he could get a rise out of. He loved his friends and you always knew you were special to him if he had a nickname for you. He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and his love of life. Even at the end, he said he felt like a 25-year-old trapped in an 87-year-old body! He is now at peace and breathing easy.
A special thank you to Hospice and all the wonderful people who took care of Dad and gave him the attention he so needed during a time that could have been so lonely, for someone who was a social butterfly.
George is survived by his partner, Maggie Kelly of East Wenatchee, WA; children: Greg Davenport of Sammamish, WA, Denise (Randy) Cooper of East Wenatchee, WA, Steve (Becca) Davenport of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Chase (Harlee) Cooper, Kasey Cooper, and Joshua (Maggie) Cooper of Wenatchee, WA, Devon and Tara Davenport of Sammamish, WA, and Emily Davenport of East Wenatchee, WA; great-grandsons: Solomon and Samson Cooper of Wenatchee, WA, and another one on the way. Dad was preceded in death by his parents; our mom; grandson, Nathan Davenport; and many special friends, who he thought of as family.
Due to Covid-19, a Private Service will be held with family only. We hope to host a Celebration of Dad’s Life sometime in 2021.