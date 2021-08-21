Georgia R. Rich
Yakima, WA
(formerly of Dryden, WA)
Georgia R. Rich, 82, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, in Yakima, WA. Georgia Rae Wilken was born on November 19, 1938, in Leavenworth, WA. to George E. and Velma L. (Sharrard) Wilken. Georgia joined her parents and older brother, Morey, on the ranch, (as she called it), in Dryden, WA, and was in the last graduating class of Dryden before Peshastin and Dryden consolidated. She had many pets growing up, but she especially enjoyed telling the stories of their pet deer, Bambi and Kippy. In school, she participated in band and drama. Her mom was the school cook and she was elated and proud, when years later, people would ask her about her mother’s recipes.
She had fun stories to tell about after high school traveling with friend and roommate, Elaine, and then, went on to graduate from the Wenatchee School of Commerce and earned her first job at the Douglas County PUD.
In November of 1960, she met Eddy Rich and by Christmas, they were engaged. Ed and Georgia wed on February 18, 1961, at the Dryden Congregational Church. They made their home in East Wenatchee, WA, and on June 19, 1962, they welcomed son, Brad. Georgia then became a stay-at-home mom. She and Brad would travel and stay with Ed at his construction sites in Washington and Oregon. In 1968, they adopted daughter, Kimberly. Georgia and friend, Sandi, along with their kids, spent a lot of fun times together, as well as helping friend Verla with crafts and flowers.
Ed and Georgia both belonged to the Jaycee’s, were volunteers and judges at the Chelan County Fair, were on the board of the softball association, and managed the concession stand for many years. Georgia was a great cook and enjoyed baking, canning, and entering goods in the fair in her younger years. She was a PTA mom, class mom, Bluebirds and Campfire mom, and spent many hours cheering us on at sporting events and chaperoning school dances. When Brad and Kim were teenagers, Georgia took a part-time job at the country club. A phone call looking for her sister-in-law, then landed her a job with the Washington State Apple Commission. She made many friends at the Apple Commission and retired from there in 2000.
She and Ed bought a summer place at Watson’s Harverene Resort on Lake Chelan, where they spent many hours pulling kids water skiing. They especially enjoyed spending time there with friends and family. In 1988, they spent time traveling in Europe with Ed’s brother, Don, and his wife, Gerre, and visiting exchange student daughter, Bettina, and her family in Finland.
Georgia and Ed moved to the ranch in Dryden, in 1996. She sadly lost Ed, in 1997. She kept herself busy with old friends, spending lots of time with “the girls”, meeting for lunch, going out for dinner, playing Bunco and Pinochle, and going to church. She still volunteered at the fair once in a while, and belonged to the Dryden Improvement Club. She helped with yard sales, chili feeds, working at the rest area, funeral dinners, picking scholarship candidates, pie socials, and she especially liked helping plan Dryden’s 100th Birthday Celebration. She and friend, Earlyne, spent time going to town together, talking on the phone for hours, and did a little traveling together. They walked Cashmere, collecting aluminum cans, to donate dog and cat food to the Humane Society, and they spent a summer cleaning graves in Cashmere, WA. Georgia, along with friends, Diane and Donna, started the free community meals at the Cashmere United Methodist Church, which they did weekly for years. The three of them were named Citizens of the Year for their efforts. She helped make quilts with friends at the Lutheran church and especially liked going to concerts, musicals, and plays. When not busy with friends, she spent a lot of time working in her yard, talking to Kim on the phone every day, finding things for Brad to help her with, and going to her grandchildren’s events.
The whole family is grateful to Dave Barnett for his friendship and leasing and taking care of her orchard.
Georgia is survived by her son, Brad (Chris) of Dryden, WA, and daughter, Kimberly (David) of Yakima, WA; grandchildren: Troy (Amber), Lana, Edward, Bryan, and Kat (J.R.); great-grandchildren: Izzie and Raylan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents; brother, Maurice; and granddaughter, Shelby.
A Graveside Service will be on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE., East Wenatchee, WA, (10th is under construction, take 8th St. to Jennifer St.), and dinner to follow by the Dryden Improvement Club, at the Community Hall, behind the Dryden Fire Department.
Donations can be made in Georgia’s honor to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or Alzheimer’s Association at https://
Arrangements are being handled by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. At her request, there will be no viewing.