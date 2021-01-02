Gerald A. Maas
July 29, 1945 - December 24, 2020
Cashmere, WA
Jerry A. Maas, age 75, entered heaven on December 24, 2020, with his wife, Billie, by his side. Jerry was born in Norfolk, NE, on July 29, 1945, to Alvin E. Maas and Ruth A. Maas. Jerry was raised on a dairy farm. He attended Battle Creek School in Nebraska, where he graduated, in 1963, then joined the United States Navy shortly after. Jerry was stationed in Japan, Philippines, and Vietnam, and then finished his service out at the Naval air base at Whidbey Island, WA, in August of 1966.
On September 3, 1966, Jerry married his first blind date, Billie Henderson, from Leavenworth, WA. Jerry and Billie made their home in Cashmere, WA, where they raised their four children on their small farm, where he taught his children, grandchildren and many neighborhood children a few things about farming. Jerry worked for Wenatchee Alcoa Works for over 30 years, and part-time at Chelan County Fairgrounds and the Cashmere and Leavenworth school district after his retirement from Alcoa. Jerry was also involved with the Chelan County Fair, where he was president on the fair board, a member of the Cattlemen’s Association, served as a 4-H leader, member of the Noxious Weed Control Board, and a member at the Cashmere American Legion.
Jerry will be missed by his wife, Billie, of 54 years; and his children: Shelley Maas, Shawn Maas (R. Carmen), Sheree Maas, Shane Maas (Kristin); and their six grandchildren: Nathen Maas, Mitchell Maas, Xandra Maas, Matthew Maas, Zoe and Chloe Maas. Jerry is also survived by his brother, Rod Maas of Norfolk, NE; and two sisters: Bonnie Christensen of Leavenworth, WA, and Carol Lee Dishman of Omaha, NE; and also numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Maas; and mother, Ruth Maas.
A viewing will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, on January 5, 2021, between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. Private services will be held at St. Paul’s, and a private military burial will be held at the Leavenworth Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.