Gerald C. Simmons, resident of East Wenatchee, WA, for over 20 years, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the age of 80. Gerry spent most of his working years with the Boeing Company, designing aircraft that kept America free and safe, until he retired, in 1998, after 34 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Darlene Simmons; three sons: Gerry, Jr., Steven, and Matthew Simmons. He was a proud grandfather of ten grandchildren: Kari, Joshua, Daniel, Sabrina, Caleb, Annika, Sophia, Sarah, Joseph, and Benjamin. He was a great friend to all that met him and a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We love you and will miss you dearly, Papa.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the East Wenatchee LDS Church, 667 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, with concluding services and interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Simmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.