Gerald "Jerry" Holeman
Okanogan, WA
Gerald "Jerry" Holeman, 72, of Okanogan, WA, passed away on July 26, 2019. Jerry was born on September 11, 1946, to Jack and Elsie Holeman in Omak, WA. Jerry attended school in Okanogan, where he graduated from Okanogan High School in 1965.
Two years later, in 1967, Jerry married Roberta "Bobbie" Burdett in Omak, WA, and, at that time, he began his career with the Washington State Department of Transportation. Jerry and Bobbie lived in Keller, WA, for a short time early in his career, then Omak, and eventually ended up in Twisp, WA, where when he retired with more than 30 years as a supervisor.
Jerry was also an active member of the Okanogan County Sheriff's Department as a commissioned Reserve Officer and one of its posse members. He also worked part-time for the Methow Valley School District as a bus driver. After the passing of Bobbie in 2003, Jerry was blessed with the companionship and love of Joyce Fink. They married in 2004, and lived in Twisp before settling in Okanogan. After Joyce retired, she and Jerry spent their winters for six years volunteering as camp hosts in various State and Federal campgrounds.
Jerry was also a member of the Eagles, North Cascade ATV Club, the NRA , and a past member of the Harley Owners Group Columbia River Chapter of Wenatchee, and the Chief Joseph Gem and Mineral Club. Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all, he loved driving the back roads of Okanogan County, with those he loved.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Joyce; nephew, David (Dale Ann) Burdett; stepsons: James (Vickie) Woodruff, Gerald (Angela) Woodruff; brother, Dale Holeman; sister-in-law, Jeannie Sadler; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Roberta.
At Jerry's request, there will be no memorial service.