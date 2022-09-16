Gerald “Jerry” Jerome Zerr
September 8, 1940 – September 9, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
The time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteousness Judge, will award to me on that day.
~2 Timothy 4:6-8
Gerald “Jerry” Jerome Zerr, 82, passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 9, 2022. Jerry was born September 8, 1940, in Yakima, WA, to Casper and Irene (Kahl). He graduated from AC Davis High School in Yakima, and worked as a manager at Snyder Bakery, until his retirement. He then managed M & E Memorial Markers in Wenatchee, WA, until his second retirement.
Jerry met and married Judy Nadeau from Michigan and moved her to the Pacific Northwest to enjoy his retirement years with her. Upon his second retirement, Jerry and Judy moved to Lake Chelan, where he enjoyed family and friends. They were considered snowbirds when they wintered in Michigan!
Jerry led an adventurous life and lived to tell a plethora of stories and jokes - everything from catching skunks to falling into Lake Chelan from the pump house roof. His sense of humor and quick wit will be long remembered.
The true loves of his life, whom he adored, with exception to Judy and his beloved Pilar, were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was an active member of Eastmont Kiwanis for over 30 years, where he enjoyed activities benefiting the children of the community. He enjoyed working the grill at their food related events, playing Santa, baking dozens of cookies to hand-out at Nason Creek, and selling tickets at the North Central Washington Fair in Waterville, WA. For many years, he enjoyed fishing in Alaska, especially when the grandkids could join him. As the years took their toll, he always missed hunting and fishing, but loved to recapture those great times with his stories.
"No Regrets," he would say as he watched his grandchildren grow into responsible adults. They would probably say it was due to the homemade hash browns he always served them for breakfast.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Casper and Irene Zerr; his brother, Leland Zerr; son-in-law, Greg Somers; brother-in-law, Gordon Humm; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; and many special friends. He is survived by his wife, Judy Nadeau-Zerr; sisters: Paulette (Doug) Walker, and Annette Singleton; sister-in-law, Diana (Jim) Jacobs; daughters: Sherri (Kerry) Schneider, Jill (Tim) Somers-Stout and Lisa (Martin) Locke; step-sons, Nicola (Amy) Nadeau, and Noel Nadeau; grandchildren: Andrew (Tiffany) Schneider, Jared (Liza Newell) Schneider, Connor (Samantha) Schneider, Kyle (McKenna) Somers, Anna Somers, Dr. Lauren (Dr. Amy) Locke, Nicholas (Anna Campbell) Locke; step-grandchildren: Josh Meyering, Jessica Meyering, Jayden Nadeau, and Matthew Nadeau; great-grandchildren: Brayden Somers, Cooper Schneider and Maisie Schneider; and many special family; and friends.
Jerry was a member of St. Francis deSales Catholic Church in Chelan, WA, and, in accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, he requested contributions to Eastmont Kiwanis and St. Jude's Research Foundation. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.