Gerald "Jerry" Smith Covert
August 02, 1933 - September 20, 2019
Leavenworth, WA
Gerald “Jerry” Smith Covert was born August 2, 1933, to Smith and Lapreal Covert in Idaho Falls, ID. After his parents death in 1940, Jerry came to Leavenworth and was raised by his grandmother, Mary Jane Covert. Jerry attended school in Leavenworth and graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. at Fort Ord, CA. and Fort Knox, KY.
On April 14, 1956, he married Rose Marie Hutchins in Louisville, KY. In 1966, they and their three children: Lynn, Gary, and Steve, moved to Leavenworth, WA. Jerry started in auto body repair at 16, in Louisville, KY, and worked for Stan Brender in Leavenworth, WA, and in Wenatchee, WA. He owned and operated Dryden Auto Complex in Dryden, 1973-1980, and then, Dryden Body Shop from 1980 to 1998, when he retired.
He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and served as the First Eucharistic Minister there in 1971. He was also a member of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church and was active in ministries, Our Lady of Assumptions, member of Knights of Columbus and Leavenworth Lions Club.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose Covert; daughter, Lynn Malsam (Doug) of Republic, WA; six granddaughters: Megan Wright (Jon), Heather Hawkins-Miller (Travis), Tia Covert, Brie Towne (Ken), Amanda Bowie (Branden), Shelby Covert; one grandson, Dylan Covert; two great-grandchildren: Ainsley Miller and Hunter Bowie; one brother, Gene Covert; and one sister, Geraldine Carson (Dick); as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter; son, Steven Covert; brother, Wendell Covert; his parents; and grandparents.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Our Lady of the Assumption Leavenworth, 145 Wheeler St., Leavenworth, WA, 98826. The interment, with military honors, will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery. You are invited to view his online tribute at www.Heritagememorialchapel.com to leave a memory or share a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere, WA.