Gerald L. “Jerry” Bresee
October 13, 1946 – November 25, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Gerald L. “Jerry” Bresee was born October 13, 1946, in Seattle, WA, to Floyd and Katherine Bresee. He was joined by brothers: Ron and Rick Bresee.
Jerry graduated from Shorecrest High School in 1965, and joined the U.S. Navy that same year. He served two years active duty, and two years in the Reserves.
In 1969, Jerry began his apprenticeship program with Local 32 Plumbers & Pipefitters Union, he retired as a Journeyman Pipefitter in November of 2008.
In 1997, Jerry married the love of his life, Shannon, and together, with her daughter, Brie, they started their adventure as a family. They were joined by their daughter, Bailey, and son, Bryce Bresee.
Jerry had come to know Jesus as his Lord and Savior, and was a member of Eastmont Baptist Church. He loved attending church with his family, as well as volunteering at church, serving others inside, as well as outside of church by being the hands and feet of Jesus.
Jerry had a passion for old cars and car parts and collected many of each over the years at various swap-meets and car clubs. He also had a passion for welding and enjoyed welding at home. He also enjoyed attending welding classes at Wenatchee Valley College during his retirement. He loved so many outdoor activities, such as vacationing, biking, camping, skiing, kayaking, and paddle boarding, with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a landlord, enjoyed reading and Sudoku puzzles in newspapers and books. Jerry belonged to the Wenatchee Antique Auto Club and Wenatchee Valley Cruisers; he enjoyed volunteering and/or participating in many car events in Washington, Idaho, Nevada and California. Jerry had many friends and acquaintances and deeply enjoyed knowing and spending time with each one of them.
He went to be with our loving Lord on November 25, 2021. He is missed so very much. Until we meet again, by his loving wife and family: Shannon, Brie and Bulmaro, Bailey and Brian, and Bryce, Enrique, Kylie and Emmy, Sofia and Elie; as well as brothers; in-laws; and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the old Eastmont Baptist Church building, 330 N. Lyle, East Wenatchee, WA, which is now Apple Valley Baptist Church.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
