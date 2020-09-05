Gerald Lee Curtis

Gerald Lee "Jerry" Curtis
East Wenatchee, WA
Gerald Lee "Jerry" Curtis, 57, of East Wenatchee, WA, was born on July 16, 1963, in Puyallup, WA, to Ben and Mona Curtis. He passed away suddenly on August 24, 2020. He and his family moved to Wenatchee when Jerry was young. Jerry graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1981, where he excelled in machine shop and welding. He worked at Rod Smith Canvas as a welder for many years.
He welcomed his first child, Lee Allen, into the world in 1981. In 1989, he married Sandy Harris, and together, they had two beautiful daughters: Tiffany Rose, in 1990, and Nicole Kay, in 1994.
Jerry loved working on cars and computers and co-owned a used car repair shop at the time of his passing. His real passion was always family. He cherished his grandkids: Allyiah Rose and Carter Luciano, as they did him. Jerry will be greatly missed by many.
Jerry was a very intelligent man who loved a good conversation, a drawing pad so he could doodle, and making people laugh.
Jerry was welcomed into heaven by both of his parents; oldest brother, Dale; and sister, Sherry. He is survived by the mother of his children, Sandy of Wenatchee, WA; children: Lee of Wenatchee, WA, Tiffany of Ephrata, WA, and Nicole of Woodland Hills, CA; grandchildren: Allyiah, Carter, and Ariel, who was just born on August 27, 2020, in Ephrata, WA; siblings: Rose of Bremerton, WA, Ruth of California, Robert of Wenatchee, WA, and Leitha of Sedro Wooley, WA; aunt, Jeannie Fife of East Wenatchee, WA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be announce at a later date.