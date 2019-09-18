Gerald Louis Copp

Gerald Louis "Jerry" Copp
Wenatchee, WA
Gerald Louis “Jerry” Copp passed peacefully away surrounded by family on Sunday, September 15, 2019, after a long illness. Gerald was born on December 2, 1932, to Wilbur and Luella Copp in Colville, WA. He was the oldest of five children. He grew up in small towns in southeastern Washington state. He met Barbara Ann Cole in high school in Lacrosse, WA. They were married on June 19, 1954, in Lacrosse, while he was attending Washington State University, where he earned his BS in Electrical Engineering. They recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. Their family grew to include three children: Sandy (Drollman), Larry, and Kathy. They moved to the Wenatchee area in 1962, when he started working for the Chelan County PUD. He worked there for 30 years before retiring as the general manager.
He worked hard to give back to the community. He was a Cub Scout leader for his son, a member of the Jaycees, the Lions Club, and Rotary. He served the local Women’s Resource Center as well.
After retiring, they enjoyed golfing and travel together. They spent nearly 25 years living in Green Valley, AZ, in the winter and in Wenatchee the rest of the year. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Don. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his brothers: Howard (Martha) and Bob (Nancy); his sister, Jan (Terry Nealey); his sister-in-law, Karen Copp; and his children: Sandy (Rand Drollman), Larry (Luci), and Kathy Copp; as well as five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.