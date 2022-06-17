Gerald Murphy, 56, of Ephrata, WA, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born to Jerry and Judy Murphy on December 27, 1965. He grew up in Orondo, WA, attending first Orondo, then Eastmont schools. In high school, he was active in FFA, receiving numerous awards. During his senior year, he served as the Vice President of the Eastmont FFA chapter. After graduation, Gerald moved to Ephrata and began a partnership with Atkins Eggs, which later evolved into AM Eggs.
His passion for poultry became clear at an early age. The thing that always seemed to make him laugh the hardest was when his geese would terrorize his baby sister or the UPS guy. He had such an extraordinary work ethic. Even after he became ill, he made arrangements to get those eggs delivered to his customers.
Gerald was the best big brother anyone could ask for, never too busy to talk or lend a hand. This later translated into Gerald being the 'fun uncle." He loved family get-togethers, where he would humor his nieces and nephews by giving them "airplane rides" and teasing and joking with them. He brought so much light into our lives, We will miss his lightning wit, contagious laugh, and generous nature.
Gerald is survived by his parents, Jerry and Judy Murphy of Ephrata, WA; brother, James (Robin) of Waterville, WA; sister, Lorrie Dahlke (Duane) of Orondo, WA; sister, Carrie (Jason Walker) of Moses Lake, WA; nieces and nephews; dear friends, Brian and Linda Carnahan, of Ephrata, WA, as well as many, many friends.
Services will be held at the Orondo Community Church on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch, then burial at the Orondo Cemetery.
