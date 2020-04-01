Gerald O. Jones
October 5, 1925 - March 23, 2020
Liberty Lake, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Gerald O. “Jerry” Jones, Navy veteran, school principal, avid golfer, and sportsman, died March 23, 2020, in his sleep in Liberty Lake, WA. He was 94. Born in 1925, Jerry grew up during the Great Depression in Almira, WA, where he learned to box, play basketball, football, and baseball. He earned three dollars a week, working for his buddy, Jack Hilson, at the Grand Coulee Star, and in 1939, was treated by a more wealthy family to a trip to the San Francisco World's Fair.
At age 17, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he was trained as a quartermaster and assigned to the U.S.S. Hale, a destroyer with the Pacific fleet in World War II. After the war, Jerry enrolled at Eastern Washington College of Education (EWU) to become a teacher and coach. He continued to play basketball, his favorite and most successful sport, on a town team. While in Colville, WA, for a game, he met Roberta Reed, whom he married in 1949, beginning a 68-year marriage and a long career together in education and teaching at Chelan, WA, Sequim, WA, Leavenworth, WA, and East Wenatchee, WA, school districts.
Jerry, a counselor and vice principal at Sterling Junior High, retired in the early 1980's to focus on investments, golf, and volunteer work. He was a member of the Lion’s Club, American Legion, bowling and golf leagues, Eastmont Presbyterian Church, and the United Methodist Church.
In retirement, Jerry also provided leadership to the Council on Aging in Wenatchee, WA, and he and Roberta spent summers in Leavenworth and Wenatchee and winters in Indio, CA. In 1992, the couple had to flee from their home below Castlerock during a wildfire that destroyed 18 homes. Miraculously, theirs was unharmed.
Jerry loved golf, frequently playing at Wenatchee Country Club, Leavenworth Golf Club, and Crescent Bar. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, and trading in for new cars. Reluctant to fly, Jerry traveled by car, train, and boat to visit nearly every state in the nation. He once wrote that the biblical quote from Luke 6:31, “Do to others as you would have them do to you,” was the best advice he ever got.
Jerry is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Grayden and Tawana Jones of Liberty Lake, WA; son-in-law, Randy Boscow of Leavenworth, WA; younger brother, Dr. Albert Jones of Danville, CA; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death in 2017, by Roberta; in 2015, by daughter, Lori Jones Boscow; and older sisters: Neva Thompson and Loretta Broughton-Foote.
A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held this summer in Leavenworth. Friends or coworkers of Jerry are welcome to write graydenjones@gmail.com for details.