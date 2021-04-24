Gerald R. Riseland

Gerald R. "Jerry" Riseland
Cashmere, WA
Gerald R. "Jerry" left this world behind on Monday, April 19, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born to Tony and Mary (Wahl) Riseland on July 15,1935. He was later joined by two brothers: Joe and John. After graduating high school, Jerry joined the U.S. Air Force in March of 1954, where he earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. After his service, he worked for 35 years for the U.S. Forest Service, retiring in 1994. He worked contractural work for the Forest Service, after his retirement, traveling statewide on surveying projects. In recent years, he worked for the Cashmere School District.
Jerry had so much patience with children of all ages. He took his great-grandson, Bubba, out for driving lessons at three years of age! He later taught his great-granddaughter, Alyssa, to drive at age 12. He taught his kids and grandkids, to hunt and fish. He started a girl's softball team in Entiat, WA, and coached them for several years.
He enjoyed hunting and made yearly hunting trips with several friends. He also loved fishing all year long, even ice-fishing in the winter! He was an avid golfer, until health problems stopped him. He thoroughly loved playing poker with friends, up until a week before his passing.
Jerry leaves behind his wife, Wanda (nee Roller) of 34 years; children: Michelle (Ron) Jackson, Lori (Jim) Cowan, Lisa (Doug) Fisher, Michael (Yvette) Riseland, Pat (Marlene) Moore, and Mary (Kevin) Jonassen; grandchildren: Matthew (Tara), Nathan (Tammy), Selena, Adam, Nick, Angela, Holly, Jesse, Brennan (Sierra), Barbara, Nicole, Tasha, Casey, Michael, and Erica; along with numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Eric; grandson, Taylor; as well as his parents: and two brothers.