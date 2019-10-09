Gerald Thene Cawdery
Wenatchee, WA
Gerald Thene Cawdery, was born on September 3, 1933 in Boise, ID, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on September 24, 2019, in Wenatchee, WA. He was a blessed and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his family. Adopted from the Boise Orphanage at 27 months by Fred Cawdery and Eva Jean (Murdock) Cawdery, Jerry was raised on a farm in Wilder, ID, and thus began his life-long character development distinguished by a hard work ethic, self-discipline, organization, ambition, diplomacy, generosity, and kindness. Jerry’s love for Southern gospel music also began during his early years on the farm in Idaho, where Jamaican field hands, after a long day of work, would often gather around his mother’s piano and sing their favorite gospel hymns well into the evening. Jerry attended Gem State Adventist Academy in 1951 and 1952, where he met the love of his life, Carol Ann Damarell. They were married on September 30, 1953, and their journey together lasted just shy of 66 years.
For the first 15 years of his professional life, Jerry worked for the J.C. Penney Company. In 1968, when future promotion in the company required relocation of the Cawdery family to a large city, Jerry and Carol decided to move from Eugene, OR, to Wenatchee, Wa. It was here, in Wenatchee, that Jerry began his 40-year career in health care which eventually included partnership (“Triple C”) with Carl and Danny Campbell and encompassed numerous nursing homes, assisted living facilities and retirement communities in Washington, Idaho, and Texas. In 1969, after attending an evangelistic series in Wenatchee, Jerry was baptized in Lake Chelan, becoming a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Jerry’s first, and true love in his life, was his family. He and Carol had five children: Patricia Kaye Cawdery (Mace), Lynda Jean Cawdery (Amundson), Gerald Thene Cawdery, Jr., Cynthia Ann Cawdery (Fisher), and Robyn Sue Cawdery (Featherston). Jerry was affectionately nicknamed “Bop” by his seven grandchildren: Reggie Mace, Taylor Mace, Clarissa Jones (Fisher), Jessica Taylor (Fisher), Conner Featherston, Micaela Featherston and Sasha Fisher. His last few years, Jerry greatly enjoyed playing with his six great-grandchildren: Hunter Jones, Kaden Taylor, Pieper Jones, Ryan Taylor, Gunner Jones, and Margot Mace.
Jerry never forgot his own humble and sometimes difficult beginnings. He and Carol enjoyed every opportunity to assist young people in achieving an education, especially a Christian education. From an early age, Jerry loved adventure and never lost his desire and enjoyment for travel – spending extended time in the Holy Lands, just prior to Israel becoming a nation. As the family grew, Jerry loved taking vacations to the Oregon coast. Later, with family and friends, they toured Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Always the true gentleman, yet fun-loving, amiable, and gracious to all, Jerry enjoyed exchanging light-hearted comments and humor with family and even complete strangers. Jerry loved to help and support any sincere person reach their dreams and goals, and one way he did so, was to freely share his accumulated experiences and wisdom gained from the hard work, circumstances, and individuals that shaped his life.
Gerald Thene Cawdery was preceded in death by his son, Gerald Thene Cawdery, Jr.; his father, Fred Cawdery; and his mother, Eva Jean Murdock Cawdery. Gerald Thene Cawdery is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Cawdery of Wenatchee, WA; daughters: Patricia Mace (Terry) of Boise, ID, Lynda Amundson (Rene) of Cashmere, WA, Cynthia Fisher of Wenatchee, WA, and Robyn Featherston (Brent) of Sandpoint, Id. Surviving grandchildren are Reggie Mace of Boise, Id, Clarissa Jones of Wenatchee, WA, Taylor Mace of Boise, ID, Jessica Taylor of Puyallup, WA, Conner Featherston of Woodland, WA, Micaela Featherston of College Place, WA, and Sasha Fisher of Coeur d’Alene, ID.
Though deeply missed, Jerry now peacefully sleeps awaiting the call of Christ Himself on the promised Resurrection Morning and the joyful reunion with his beloved family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Lighthouse Ministries in Wenatchee, WA, or Upper Valley Mend in Leavenworth, WA. Graveside Services will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery & Mausoleum, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10 a.m., Pastor Matt Lombard officiating. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.