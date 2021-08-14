Geraldine L. Hawkins, 92, a longtime Waterville, WA, resident and Waterville Clinic employee, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at her home. She was born June 8, 1929, to Myrtle and Ray McDonald, in Twin Falls, ID, where she received her early education. She graduated from Twin Falls High School and later attended Linfield College.
She married Eldon Hawkins on June 25, 1950, at Twin Falls, ID. They had lived in the Wenatchee and Waterville area for the last 67 years. She was a 50 year member of Harmony Chapter Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include her husband, Eldon Hawkins; children: Bruce and Roxanne Hawkins of Pasco, WA, Art and Linda Hawkins of Meridian, ID, and Julie and Clive Rooney of Lewistown, MT; grandchildren: Mary Skinner of Belgrade, MT, Mathew Hawkins of Reno, NV, Sam Rooney and Jane Rooney of Lewistown, MT; and great-grandchild, Madeline Skinner of Belgrade, MT.
Services will be conducted on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Jones & Jones & Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, at 10:30 a.m. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements are being assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
