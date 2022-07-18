Geraldine Moser, an 80-year resident of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away early in the morning on July 14, 2022.
She was born in Lunenberg, AR, on September 17, 1923, to William Floyd Lewis and Nora (Ginn) Lewis. She married Homer Moser on October 19, 1940, at Sidney, AR. After they moved to East Wenatchee, she worked in some of the local fruit warehouses and also became the bookkeeper for her husband, who was a building contractor. She later attended interior design classes and operated her own upholstery business for many years. She was a faithful follower of Christ and led a prayerful life.
Survivors include her two sons and daughter-in-law, Brad and Darnell (Wickenden) Moser of Wenatchee, WA, and Rod and Connie (Dick) Moser of Marina del Rey, CA; and her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1976; and her daughter, Sandra (Moser) Gull, in 2012.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view Geraldine's Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
