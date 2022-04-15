Geraldine Ruth "Jerry" Jones
September 20, 1937 – April 6, 2022
East Wentachee, WA
Geraldine Ruth “Jerry” Jones passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Jerry was born on September 20, 1937, to Ivona Dougherty and Jack Bauer. She was raised and graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1955. She met and married the love of her life, Arny Jones, in Everett, WA, on November 22, 1956, where they began their family.
In 1969, the family moved to Rock Island, WA, where they eventually purchased a piece of property and began their dream of being cherry farmers. She lived on the orchard until shortly after Arnys death in 2010, when she moved to East Wenatchee. Jerry was a devout Catholic and longtime member of Holy Apostles Catholic Church. She was very active in the Young Ladies Institute (YLI) in Everett, WA, and instrumental in fostering the program at Holy Apostles, holding various offices for over 50 years, as well as being committed to the funeral planning committee.
Jerry was a deputy auditor for Chelan County for 30 years. She loved her role as a 4-H leader and was a member of the Columbia River Brush Benders. She created wonderful paintings, which were displayed proudly in her home and the homes of her children. She was active in Soroptimist and truly believed Elvis was the King! She loved to travel with family and friends. She enjoyed cruising and traveling to the Caribbean. She was especially proud of the trip to Rome, Italy, and her mission to Mexico. She knew no strangers!
It seemed no matter where she went, near or far, she would run into someone she knew. Her children knew that when traveling with her to allow plenty of time to reconnect with friends on the way. During family gatherings, there was always a poker or pinochle game, which included the youngest to the oldest of the family.
She is survived by three children: Candy Ludeman (Terry) of Waterville, WA, Casey Smith (Dave) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Tony Jones (Karen) of Cashmere, WA. She had 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; along with her sisters: Mickey Burton of La Conner, WA, and Patty Hopkins of Lake Stevens, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arny; and her parents.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Light refreshments will follow. The inurnment will take place at a later date.
The family asks that donations be made in her name to the Parkinsons Foundation and Young Ladies Institute of Holy Apostles.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.