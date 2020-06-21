Geraldine Ruthella Brooks

March 20, 1928 - June 13, 2020

Chelan, WA

Geraldine "Gerri" Ruthella Brooks, 92, passed away on June 13, 2020, at Regency Wenatchee. Gerri was born on March 20, 1928, to Charles E. Boyles and Gertrude (Chase) Boyles in Chelan, WA. She attended all 12 grades at Chelan schools, graduating in 1946. She was the Chelan Princess to the Manson Apple Blossom Festival in 1946. Gerri married Lee A. Brooks on September 8, 1946, at Chelan Methodist Church, and they continued residing in Chelan. Gerri worked at the Ruby Theatre, L.E. Radley Insurance, Penney’s store, Trout & Beebe packing sheds, and Highland House Nursing Home (later Regency Manor). She moved to the Yakima Valley and worked in several nursing homes as a cook and certified dietitian, before retiring in 1991. She returned to Chelan in 1992.

Gerri resided, and received exceptional care, at Heritage Heights and Regency Manor Chelan (now Regency Wenatchee) from 2008 until her death.

She is survived by five children: Susan (Alvin) Anderson of Manson, WA, Randy (Anne) Brooks of Chelan, WA, Cynthia Brooks of East Wenatchee, WA, Audrey (Ron) Scott of Gardnerville, NV; and Terri Brooks of Wenatchee, WA. She has eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Gerri was a member of the Chelan Christian Church. Donations in Gerri’s name can be made to the Chelan Senior Center, or other area organizations supporting seniors, and are much appreciated. A Graveside Service will be held at Chelan Fraternal Cemetery for immediate family. Services coordinated by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA.