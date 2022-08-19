Gerritt “Gary” Antoon Visser, III
January 1, 1946 – August 5, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Gerrit Antoon Visser, III, passed away August 5, 2022. He was 76 years old. Gerrit, or “Gary,” as he was known, was one of the first to be born into the Baby Boomer generation, arriving a mere three minutes after midnight on January 1, 1946. The local newspaper gifted his parents with a washing machine and a one-year supply of diapers.
His mother, Marjorie, and father, Gerrit, soon settled in Minnesota, where Gary grew up playing hockey on frozen ponds, and tackle football on mosquito-riddled fields. Gerrit Sr. enrolled his son in nearby military and boarding schools, where Gary found a brotherhood in sports.
Gary's 6'6” frame was a natural fit for a football offensive line, and he helped his high school team win the Minnesota State Football Championship. As an individual, he also claimed the heavyweight wrestling state title. Gary funneled his athletic success into a college football scholarship at the University of Minnesota, an opportunity cut short by a knee injury.
Not to be deterred, Gary set off to join his father, who now lived in Edmonds, WA. Gary graduated from Shoreline Community College with a nursing degree in 1968, and was hired to work in Harborview Medical Center's psychiatric unit.
A year later, a striking young nursing student by the name of Linda did a visiting rotation on the same floor, and the rest, as they say, is history. Gary and Linda never failed to laugh when telling people: “We met on a psych ward.”
Their relationship was almost jeopardized when Gary, a new Christian, was inspired to join the World Christian Liberation Front in Berkley, CA. It was the summer of love, and Gary was determined to help individuals who had just a bit too much of sex, drugs, and rock and roll.
Eventually, he returned to Seattle, WA. He and Linda married in the fall of 1970. Thus, began their married life. They moved around the Pacific Northwest; Gary pursuing a biblical studies degree at Seattle Pacific College, and a Master's in Psychology at Pacific Lutheran University. While studying at PLU, the Vissers met their life-long friends, Art and Kathy Ellickson. Gary discovered a spiritual brother in Art, and it was a friendship that gave him immense joy. Forty-nine years of phone calls would devolve into banter about which one of them was “Sven” or “Ole.”
Eventually, Gary and Linda had three children: Erika, David, and Heidi, the latter born in Wenatchee, WA, where the couple moved to escape city life. Now a provider of four, Gary once again attended school, delving into the relatively new field of computer technology. Despite all of his degrees, Gary often said he wanted to learn more, and could have been a life-long student. As it was, his thirst for knowledge helped him master the constantly-changing intricacies of computers, and he ran his company, Computer, Networking, & Software Solutions, until he retired in 2013.
Throughout the 80s and 90s, Gary ran his own business, volunteered as a soccer and baseball coach, pursued sailing and motorcycle adventures, and was an active member in his church community. Once their children flew the nest, Gary volunteered as a hospital chaplain, traveled with Linda, and enjoyed spending time with grandchildren.
Gary loved God, family, football, sailing, and romantic comedies. He is blessed to have lived his own version of a happily ever after. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda; his children, Erika (married to Kelly), David (married to Angela), Heidi (married to Scott); and nine grandchildren.
Gary's family is grateful for the care he received at Prestige Colonial Vista. Each staff person and medical practitioner was compassionate, professional, and treated him as if he was a member of their own family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a fund he helped initiate the Warm Beach Christian Camp and Conference Center “Kids 2 Camp” fund: 20800 Marine Dr., Stanwood, WA, 98292.