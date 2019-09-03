Gertrude Rohlman
East Wenatchee, WA
Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Gertrude Rohlman, left this world on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the age of 100 years and nine months. She was born Mylatine Gertrude Pape on December 8, 1918, at home, in the Fremont section of Seattle, WA, to Gertrude Olive Dalrymple and Leonard Francis Pape. Later, her parents divorced and her mother married Carl Nielson (Dad). They moved to Palisades, WA, in 1926. Gertrude went to school in Palisades until the eighth grade. She moved to Wenatchee and worked for her room and board, while going to Wenatchee High School, graduating in 1937. She was the first Princess Palisades in the Apple Blossom Festival.
Gertrude married Leroy Rohlman on April 23, 1939, living in Palisades until moving to East Wenatchee in 1949. She worked as a credit manager at MacDougall's (Peoples) Department Store from 1958-1978. They belonged to the Good Sam Club and had many camping trips. In 1978 and 1979, they traveled to Alaska for several months of salmon fishing; then on to Arizona for the winter. They enjoyed several cruises and a trip to Europe.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers: Leonard and Bob Nielson; her daughter and son-in-law, Judi and Don Telford; and her grandson, Scott Jeffries. Gertrude is survived by her daughters: Linda Casebeer (Casey) of Entiat, WA, and Sue Jeffries (Darrel) of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Chris Apted (Karol) of Liberty Lake, WA, Randall Apted of Renton, WA, Brett Telford (DeeDee) of East Wenatchee, WA, Vicki Telford of Friday Harbor, WA, and Kevin Jeffries (Alison) of Seattle, WA; great-grandchildren: Samantha Paul (Nathan) of Shoreline, WA, Ian Apted of Liberty Lake, WA, Taylor Miller (Billy) of Gilroy, CA, Shae Alos (Tyler) of East Wenatchee, WA, Mike Jeffries (Jenny) of Colorado Springs, CO, Kirsten Girard of Boston, MA, and Stephanie Arnlund (Elijah) of Big Fork MT; great-great-grandchildren: Austin and Aidan Arnlund of Big Fork, MT, Parker Shae Miller of Gilroy, CA, and Jude Einar Apted (Paul) of Shoreline, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special Thanks to the people at Dore’ House; whose timeless and compassionate care made mom’s last days peaceful – Jason, Bobbi, Mason Hills and aide, Erica. Thanks so much to cousin Scott Cornwell for his faithful visits to mom.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Scott to the Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation, P.O. Box 5371, Seattle, WA, 98145-5005, or online at https://www.seattlechildrens.org/giving/donate/ or to the charity of your choice.
A Memorial Service, officiated by Chaplain Scott Langager, will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Chapel, located at 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA. Following the service, friends and family are invited to join for a reception at the residence of Sue and Darrel Jeffries, 241 27th St. NW, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere, WA.