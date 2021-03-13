Gilbert "Gene" Yost
November 26, 1924 - March 10, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Gilbert "Gene" Yost, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and devoted child of God, passed over to heaven on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was 96 years old. Gene was born in Lewistown, MT, on November 26, 1924, to Charles and Emma Yost, as the fourth of their five children. He graduated from Fergus High School and attended college at the University of Washington and the University of Montana, before joining the U.S. Navy, in 1943. Gene served our country during World War II as an Aviation Machinist's Mate, until his honorable discharge in 1946.
After the war, Gene completed his degree in Agricultural Engineering at Montana State University. He moved back to Lewistown to work in the family blacksmith business, and it was there that he met his wife, Cleo. Cleo was a waitress at the local diner and they struck up a friendship over a mutual love of dancing the jitterbug, which quickly developed into a love for each other. Gene and Cleo were married in 1952.
Gene and Cleo were blessed with five children. His career with the USDA took the family from Montana, to North Dakota, Florida, and finally to Wenatchee, WA, in 1965, where he made strong contributions to the fruit industry at the Tree Fruit Research Center. Gene was committed to community service and was an active member of the Wenatchee Lion's Club, the VFW, and American Legion. He was also a SHIBA Volunteer.
Faith and family were his hallmarks. Gene was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for almost 50 years. He was active in the church, serving as an elder of the congregation as well as chairman of various boards. He served as a church representative at regional and state meetings and was a faithful member of the men's bible study group.
Gene lived a quiet life from a worldly view, but was a superhero when it came to attributes that matter: integrity, steadfastness, perseverance, humility, faith, and love. He will be remembered for his ability to strike up a conversation with complete strangers and for his wit. Gene was full of fun stories of his youthful escapades and often chuckled at his own jokes and funny songs. He was an avid card player and especially loved a game of pinochle and hearts, and try as we might, we could never get him to bend the rules. His cheery smile will be missed and his witness to a life well-lived through faith in Christ will be treasured. Gene's love of his family was felt by every single member of his immediate, as well as extended family. He leaves behind many friends in the community.
Gene is survived by his children: Robert Yost (Ann Grundy), Lynda (Aaron) Malone, Kathy (Dan) Richmond, Gail (Scott) Kabrich, and Carol (Herb) Diede; seventeen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Emma Yost; siblings: Grace Zimbrick, Gladys Wohler, Charles Yost, and Robert (Bud) Yost; and granddaughter, Jennifer Yost.
A Funeral to Celebrate Gene's Life is scheduled for March 17, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 312 Palouse St., Wenatchee, WA. Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 1806, Wenatchee, WA, 98807.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran School, 312 Palouse St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. You are invited to view Gene's website at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory.