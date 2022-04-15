Gilbert “Gib” Hugh

Loving father, grandfather, and brother, good and supportive friend, lover of cards, tennis, travel, reading and ideas, gifted educator and counselor, Dr. Gilbert “Gib” Binnington passed away on April 7, 2022, at his residence in Wenatchee, WA. Gib leaves behind sister, Barbara Ritchie of Toronto, Ontario; son, Lloyd Binnington of Portland, OR; daughter, Dawn Binnington, and son-in-law, Peter Jackson, of Denman Island, BC; grandson, Andrew Jackson of Vancouver, BC; granddaughter, Rebecca Jackson and her partner, Sebastiaan Kusters of Groningen, Netherlands; as well as many other beloved family members.
We would like to thank Dad's good friend, Mark Taylor of Wenatchee, WA, who has always been there for Gib, especially true during the tough times of covid isolation, and to Charles and Caroll Snyder of Gig Harbor, WA. Dad has had the gift of many wonderful friendships throughout his 95 years; although we cannot mention everyone by name, please know he loved and valued you all.
Sincere appreciation to everyone at Blossom Valley Assisted Living for their excellent care during Gib's last few months, and for the many kindnesses they have shown both to him and to Lloyd and Dawn. Sincere thanks as well to the nurses and staff of Hospice Patient Care at Confluence Health for their excellent and compassionate care.
Dad told us expressly that his 90th Birthday Celebration was it for him and that he did not want any other celebration or service; we will honour his wishes. And so, raise your mug of coffee, or a glass of wine, to Gib Binnington and Gib, in spirit, will do the same to you.
Gib is in the Care of the Neptune Society.
To plant a tree in memory of Gilbert Hugh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.