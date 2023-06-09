Gilbert “Gil” Eugene Bullock
April 9, 1931 – June 2, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Gilbert “Gil” Eugene Bullock passed away at home with family on June 2, 2023, at the age of 92. He was born April 9, 1931, in Gary, IN, to George and Anna Bullock. He lived with his grandparents on a small farm in central Wisconsin with his sister, Ruth, until the age of eight, while his mother, Ann, worked in Chicago, IL. In Chicago, Ann met and married Alvin Grunwald.
His now step-father, Alvin Grunwald, adopted the children and they moved to Adams, WI. He attended school in Adams through the eighth grade. The family moved to Escanaba, MI, where he finished his high school years, played hockey, and achieved the status of Eagle Scout. He tried to become a merchant marine after high school, but he was only 17. Later, his uncle, Darwin Grunwald, convinced him to join the U.S. Marines. He served for four years.
After his service to our country, he attended Colorado School of Mines. He then transferred to Montana School of Mines in Butte, MT. While going to school, he worked in the underground mines. He was involved in an accident where a railcar pinned him between the car and post. He jumped just in time to save himself but crushed one lower leg, resulting in hospitalization of many months.
Gil met Jean Martin while she was a student nurse at Sisters Charity Hospital. They married in September of 1955, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale at Nashua, IA. Five children were produced from this union: Mark Bullock, (Debbie), Mary Jo Bendickson (Bruce), Kevin Bullock (Susan), Scott Bullock (Diane), Jeff Bullock (Jan).
After starting their family in Butte, the family moved to the Bay area of California. Then moving to Riverton, WY, where Gil was working in the uranium mills and did surveying for mining properties. Following his work in the mining fields, he returned to school at the University of Wyoming Laramie. After earning his teaching certification, he taught school for two years in Riverton. Returning once again to U of W Laramie, Gil acquired his Master's in Guidance Counseling. The family moved to Belgrade, MT, where he was a guidance counselor and a basketball referee.
Because of the limited pay scale in education, he returned to the mining industry. He worked as a sales representative for various companies selling heavy mining equipment. This occupation found the family living around the west. From Sacramento, CA, Tucson, AZ, Salt Lake City, UT, and finally Wenatchee, WA. Tiring of the salesman lifestyle, Gil settled in Wenatchee as an Educator for Wenatchee Valley College. Being an educator was his true passion. He worked as an instructor in Omak at Wenatchee Valley Collage's satellite campus. Then transferred to the Wenatchee campus as an instructor, where he retired after teaching for approximately 20 years.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years; his five children and their spouses; eight grandchildren: Justin Bullock, Shane Bullock, Casey Bullock (Rachael), Cami Canning (Andrew), Miles Bullock, Ryon Bullock, Amee Peters (Justin) and Kelsy Jacobs (Josh); and ten great-grandchildren: Taylor, Bryce, Mady, Ty, Josie, Cody, Wade, Reily, Mason and Bailey.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped with the end-of-life necessities over the past few years including hospice. A family memorial is being planned later.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.